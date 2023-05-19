Interstate stop leads to arrests for distribution and drug trafficking

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of several subjects after a vehicle stop led to the discovery of narcotics.

Officials say a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed on I-95 on May 16 after 2 p.m.

During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong, distinct odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search led to the discovery of illegal drugs that are suspected to be cocaine marijuana, methamphetamines, Oxycodone, and Psilocybin mushrooms with an estimated street value of approximately $50,000.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and trafficking items, and a large sum of money.

Benjamin Manuel Fontes, 21, and a 17 year-old juvenile suspect were arrested. They were each given a $37,000 bond and released May 18, 2023.