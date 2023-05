CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says all lanes are back open on I-26 West after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning.

It happened at Exit 91/Columbia Avenue before 7 a.m. and caused traffic to back up from Exits 91 to 97.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says there are no injuries in this wreck.

Again, all lanes are back open.