Camden, S.C. (WOLO)–Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $300,000 thousand dollars in the Midlands.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say the Palmetto Cash Five ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at Food Lion on Broad St. in Camden.

The ticket matched all five numbers for a $100,000 prize and a power up tripled the prize to $300,000.

The winning numbers are Palmetto Cash 5 – Sunday, May 21 9 – 24 – 27 – 31 – 34 Power-Up: 3