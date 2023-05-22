American Red Cross to host Battle of the Badges’ Blood Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross is hosting their Battle of the Badges’ Blood Drive Friday, May 26 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two locations in Columbia.

During the events, located at the Richland County Decker Center and the Busby Community Center, donors can vote for their favorite first responder agency.

They’ll choose between the Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department or the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

Donors will also receive a “Battle of the Badges” t-shirt and a Red Cross beach towel!

You can schedule your appointment online.