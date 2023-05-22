Gamecocks’ Petry named semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award

CARY – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced this afternoon (Monday, May 22). The Golden Spikes Award is given to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.

Petry is hitting .379 with 48 runs scored, nine doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBI, a .749 slugging percentage and a .464 on-base percentage. Petry has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week four times and SEC Player of the Week once and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team on Monday afternoon.

Petry is the fifth Gamecock (seventh time) to be named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist since 2007. He joins Reese Havens (2008), Harris Honeycutt (2007), Michael Roth (2011, 2012) and Justin Smoak (2007, 2008).

Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2023. Amateur baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 22 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 7, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.

Carolina will start postseason play on Tuesday, May 23 against Georgia in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) at the Hoover Met. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

GOLDEN SPIKES AWARD SEMIFINALISTS

Name; Position; School; Conference

Max Anderson; INF; Nebraska; Big Ten

Jac Caglianone; 1B; Florida; SEC

Charlie Condon; 1B/OF; Georgia; SEC

Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; SEC

Chase Davis; OF; Arizona; PAC-12

Jake Gelof; INF/OF; Virginia; ACC

Caden Grice; 1B/LHP; Clemson; ACC

Tanner Hall; RHP; Southern Miss; Sun Belt

Josh Hartle; LHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Nick Kurtz; INF/OF; Wake Forest; ACC

Wyatt Langford; OF; Florida; SEC

Rhett Lowder; RHP; Wake Forest; ACC

Quinn Mathews; LHP; Stanford; PAC-12

Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami; ACC

Ethan Petry; OF; South Carolina; SEC

Alberto Rios; C; Stanford; PAC-12

Nolan Schanuel; INF/OF; FAU; C-USA

Paul Skenes; RHP; LSU; SEC

Hagen Smith; LHP; Arkansas; SEC

Kyle Teel; C/INF; Virginia; ACC

Brock Vradenburg; INF; Michigan State; Big Ten

JJ Wetherholt; INF; West Virginia; Big 12

Ben Williamson; INF; William & Mary; CAA

Tommy White; INF; LSU; SEC

Jacob Wilson; INF; Grand Canyon; WAC