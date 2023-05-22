Gamecocks’ Petry named semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award
CARY – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced this afternoon (Monday, May 22). The Golden Spikes Award is given to the nation’s top amateur baseball player.
Petry is hitting .379 with 48 runs scored, nine doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBI, a .749 slugging percentage and a .464 on-base percentage. Petry has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week four times and SEC Player of the Week once and was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team on Monday afternoon.
Petry is the fifth Gamecock (seventh time) to be named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist since 2007. He joins Reese Havens (2008), Harris Honeycutt (2007), Michael Roth (2011, 2012) and Justin Smoak (2007, 2008).
Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2023. Amateur baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 22 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 7, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.
Carolina will start postseason play on Tuesday, May 23 against Georgia in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. First pitch is set for 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) at the Hoover Met. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
GOLDEN SPIKES AWARD SEMIFINALISTS
Name; Position; School; Conference
Max Anderson; INF; Nebraska; Big Ten
Jac Caglianone; 1B; Florida; SEC
Charlie Condon; 1B/OF; Georgia; SEC
Dylan Crews; OF; LSU; SEC
Chase Davis; OF; Arizona; PAC-12
Jake Gelof; INF/OF; Virginia; ACC
Caden Grice; 1B/LHP; Clemson; ACC
Tanner Hall; RHP; Southern Miss; Sun Belt
Josh Hartle; LHP; Wake Forest; ACC
Nick Kurtz; INF/OF; Wake Forest; ACC
Wyatt Langford; OF; Florida; SEC
Rhett Lowder; RHP; Wake Forest; ACC
Quinn Mathews; LHP; Stanford; PAC-12
Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami; ACC
Ethan Petry; OF; South Carolina; SEC
Alberto Rios; C; Stanford; PAC-12
Nolan Schanuel; INF/OF; FAU; C-USA
Paul Skenes; RHP; LSU; SEC
Hagen Smith; LHP; Arkansas; SEC
Kyle Teel; C/INF; Virginia; ACC
Brock Vradenburg; INF; Michigan State; Big Ten
JJ Wetherholt; INF; West Virginia; Big 12
Ben Williamson; INF; William & Mary; CAA
Tommy White; INF; LSU; SEC
Jacob Wilson; INF; Grand Canyon; WAC