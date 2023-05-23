Eastover Mayor gives resignation days after arrest

Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Eastover, SC (WOLO) — Former Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter Monday resigned his position.

Friday Gunter turned himself in on assault and battery charges from a May 5, 2023 incident reportedly involving a fight. In his resignation letter, he says in part quote,

“due to a personal matter that will demand my utmost attention and focus, which may detract from my duties as mayor of town of Eastover, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the town that i resign my position as mayor effective immediately.”

Mayor Pro Tem Leroy Faber will serve as presiding officer until a special election is held and a new Mayor is elected and sworn in.

