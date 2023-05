Lego releasing 2,500 piece Pac-Man set

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Here’s a chance to re-visit two childhood pastimes at once.

Lego is releasing a Pac-Man set based on the 1980s arcade game.

It has more than 2,500 pieces that create a kind of maze.

The company says characters can move through it just like Pac-Man did in the original game.

It costs $270 and is coming out June 4 as part of the Icons collection.