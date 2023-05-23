Police: U-Haul driver threatens to kidnap, harm President

Washington, DC (CNN) — A UHaul driver who allegedly crashed into a security barrier near the white house Monday night is charged with several crimes.

among them is threatening to a kill a president, vice president or other family member.

U.S. Park Police say 19 year old Sai Kandula of Missouri may have intentionally crashed through security barriers. Law enforcement says he told them he wanted to kidnap and harm President Biden.

Kandula was immediately taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

no explosives or other incendiary devices were found on the truck. Video shows police removing from it duct tape.