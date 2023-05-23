Ron DeSantis will launch 2024 presidential campaign during Twitter event with Elon Musk: Sources

(ABC NEWS)—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will launch his 2024 presidential campaign during a social media event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

DeSantis will declare he is seeking the Republican nomination during a live, audio-only Twitter Spaces event at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, the sources said. The Twitter conversation will be moderated by Musk ally David Sacks.

The news was first reported by NBC News.

The governor’s plans for launching a White House bid have shifted this year, ABC News has reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.