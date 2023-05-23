Snider Fleet Solutions relocating headquarters to Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Snider Fleet Solutions, a provider of total fleet maintenance solutions to the transportation and construction industries, announced it’s relocating its headquarters to Lancaster County. The company’s $6.9 million investment will create 167 new jobs.

Snider Fleet Solutions has 80 locations nationwide, and serves over 75% of the United States.

The company distributes new and retread commercial and industrial tires, while offering mechanical services and technology solutions.

Operations are expected to be online by June 1, 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Snider Fleet Solutions team should visit the company’s careers page.

The new headquarters will be located at 1081 Red Ventures Drive.