1 year anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Texas flags are flying at half-staff as today marks one year since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott also called for a statewide moment of silence at 11:30 this morning to remember victims, survivors, families and the community.

That’s around the time the 18-year-old gunman entered the school through an unlocked door and began shooting.

Questions remain about why it took law enforcement 77 minutes to subdue the gunman.

The debate over guns also remains. Texas often leads the U.S. in gun sales and a 2021 law lets Texans carry firearms openly without training or a permit.

Supporters say gun owners have a constitutional right to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Critics point to a grisly statistic: over the past eight years half the deadliest U.S. shootings have been in Texas.