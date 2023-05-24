Broadway ticket sales reach pre-pandemic levels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Broadway is back! The number of seats sold to performances has now reached pre-pandemic levels.

This is the first full season Broadway has been open since theaters were shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Broadway league says nearly 12.3 million people attended performances in the most recent season bringing in about $1.6 billion.

The season included 40 new productions and 35 continuing productions. All 41 Broadway theaters closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway remained dark until June 2021, when the first full-capacity Broadway performance since the shutdown was held.