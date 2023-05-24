FBI: Fugitive wanted for murder, rape, kidnappings spotted in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV/WOLO) – The FBI, along with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies, is still searching for wanted fugitive Michael Burham.

Burham was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday near Broomstraw Hill Road in Awendaw.

Authorities believe he may be hitchhiking. He may also likely using a beach cruiser bicycle for transportation.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to an address in reference to a kidnapping. They arrived to find two victims who said they live in Pennsylvania, were kidnapped from their home and driven to North Charleston.

They told officers the man responsible is Burham.

He also has active warrants out of New York for rape and is the suspect in a homicide case that remains under investigation, according to police.

He’s described as a 5’9” white male, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray shirt.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.