Groundbreaking for new elementary school in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County is getting a new elementary school and the groundbreaking was held today. Lee County School District leaders say the current elementary schools are not in proper condition for students.

All three elementary schools in Lee County will be consolidating, bringing around 700 students together. It is a $42 million project and Lee County Superintendent Bernard McDaniel says the money comes from funds set aside in this year’s South Carolina Department of Education’s Budget to renovate disadvantaged schools as well as money from the Federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds.

“Our early learners, our students in 4k through 5th grade are being educated in buildings built in the 1950s – so they’re our most vulnerable and we need a new space for them. A modern facility that can handle the tough challenges of the technologies and the demands of technology. We just think they deserve to be in a modern facility,” says Superintendent McDaniel.

McDaniel says the school is expected to be ready in August of 2024.

Terence McDonald says his child will attend the new school. “The only concern I have is it is directly behind the school is the interstate 20– as long as they can keep the school separate from the interstate we shouldn’t have a problem.“

“We’re far enough from the interstate and trust me it would not approved. . . we would not propose such a thing if it was a danger to our students,” says Superintendent McDaniel.

The new school will sit across from the middle school which sits in front of the high school, creating a campus like feel. The superintendent made it clear today the project is fully funded and there will be no tax increase for citizens.