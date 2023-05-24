COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The State Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked after a wreck involving multiple vehicles is causing a fuel spill on I-26 West this morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. at mile marker 94.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department says up to four vehicles are involved in the collision and its hazmat team is working to clean up the fuel spill.

They also reported one person being entrapped in their vehicle.

Traffic is backed up as authorities work to clear the wreck from the road.