Uber to add robotaxis to its app

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A popular ride-share company is testing out a new plan with a robo-taxi company.

Yesterday Waymo and Uber announced a partnership that would allow Uber riders to schedule rides in Waymo’s Robotaxis.

Waymo makes autonomous driving technology so their vehicles do not have human drivers at the wheel.

The companies say later this year Uber customers in Phoenix, Arizona will be able to hail a ride and choose a Robotaxi for food delivery from Uber’s app.

No word on the number of robo-taxis will be out or if the companies plans to expand into other areas eventually.

Their announcement did say the partnership between both companies will be a “multi-year” deal.