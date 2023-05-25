Lexington Coroner ID’s deceased in I-26 vehicle incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher says Victoria Ryan Johnson, 50, died in a single-vehicle collision near the 112 mile marker of I-26 in West Columbia area of Lexington Co.

The incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. on May 24.

According to Coroner Fisher, Johnson was traveling westbound on I-26 when her vehicle traveled right off the roadway, over corrected, and hit the median concrete barrier.

Johnson was not wearing a seat-belt at the time. She was pronounced dead at the scene.