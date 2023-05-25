Midlands Military Matters: President Biden chooses pick for Joint Chiefs of Staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—President Biden announced his pick to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Thursday.

Biden nominated General Charles Q. Brown, calling the general a “warrior” who knows how to keep his cool when things get hard.

He thanked Brown and his family and said that there is “no one better suited” or “more qualified” to take on the challenges ahead.

Biden is calling on Congress to confirm Brown with bipartisan support.