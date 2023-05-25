Sumter Benedict College Alumni Club’s Black Tie Affair Fundraiser kicks off June 3

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You can take part in a fundraiser while dressed for success to help out Benedict College!

Sumter Benedict College Alumni Club is hosting its 2nd Black Tie Affair fundraiser event Saturday June 3.

It goes from 7 p.m. to Midnight at the American Legion at 28 S. Artillery Drive in Sumter.

Curtis spoke with Carl Beard, President of the Alumni Club & member Tarah Johnson about how your donation will help support Benedict College’s financial goals in providing high quality education to students.

You and the family can also enjoy some live music from DJ Prince Ice from The Big DM 101.3, a variety of meals prepared by Cassie’s Catering and so much more.

Tickets are $75 and your donation is tax deductible.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and at the following locations:

Al’s Music Hut – 624 Manning Ave., Sumter, SC

LTD Imports – 9 North Main St., Sumter, SC

Triple C Auto Sales, LLC – 408 South Lafayette Dr., Sumter, SC

The first eight people to call or text Mr. Beard at (803) 972-8159 will receive free tickets to the event.