Gas prices rise before Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Holiday travelers who haven’t filled up their tanks yet can expect to pay a bit more at the pump.

Gas prices almost always go up in the days ahead of Memorial Day, but this year things aren’t that bad.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is only up four cents from last week.

That’s because even though demand is up oil is still trading in the low 70’s per barrel.