RCSD: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center detainee injured in stabbing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says one detainee was injured after an overnight incident at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Deputies were called to the Center for reports of a stabbing just after 11 p.m. on May 25.
A 29 year-old victim had several cuts and lacerations to his body during a fight in one of the cells, say authorities. He was transported to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.