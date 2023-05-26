SCSO: Man wanted for stealing $40,000 worth of boneless chicken

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for stealing $40,000 worth of Boneless Chicken Breast from Pilgrim’s Pride on May 9.

Officials say Jeremy McFadden, 37, has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 188 pounds, and is 6’0″ tall.

He has a 2002 Toyota Corolla SD with SC Tag 6354MK and a black 2012 GMC Yukon with SC Tag 567NS.

If you know his whereabouts, call 911. You can also anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/.

If your tip results in an arrest, you can earn a reward.