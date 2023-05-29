Gamecocks to host Campbell, NC State, CCSU for NCAA regional

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Gamecocks now know who their opponents will be in the upcoming regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

South Carolina, 15th overall, will be the one seed in the Columbia regional followed by two-seed Campbell, 3-seed North Carolina St., and 4-seed Central Connecticut St.

According to the NCAA, South Carolina will face CCSU at 7pm Friday.

The winner of the Columbia regional will face the winner of the Gainseville, FL regional in the super regional round.

