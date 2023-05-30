RCSD: Man wanted in connection with violent home invasion

Lamonte Terrell Davis Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. investigators are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges in connection with a violent home invasion.

Lamonte Terrell Davis, 42, was identified as one of three men involved in a home invasion and robbery on March 31 around 9 p.m. at the 1900 block of Chaney Street.

Authorities say Davis and the men held the residents at gunpoint and demanded money. They also assaulted one of the residents before stealing a gun and leaving.

He is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, 1st degree burglary, assault and battery 1st degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is 6’0″ and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Davis is known to frequent hotels in the Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce area, say officials.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips may be made anonymously.