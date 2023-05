SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police say a local man faces charges after $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was confiscated from his home.

Shiliek Hikeem Singletary, 21, was taken into custody on Friday after he was identified as the suspect in a shoplifting case in February and other similar incidents at a Broad Street retail business.

The stolen merchandise included designer children’s and adult clothing, colognes, jewelry and other items.