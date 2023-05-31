Dispatch audio from shooting that killed Cyrus Carmack-Belton released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia News was provided the dispatch audio from the shooting that killed 14 year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

The incident occurred at a Shell gas station in Columbia during the weekend.

Carmack-Belton was shot and killed by the store’s owner, Rick Chow, after he believed the teen stole a bottled water.

Chow was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

You can listen to the whole audio here courtesy of Broadcastify.com: