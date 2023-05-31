Increase in crime can be connected to warm weather

Temperatures are not the only thing heating up, warmer weather can be the blame for tempers flaring.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Temperatures are not the only thing heating up. Did you know warmer weather can be the blame for tempers flaring? According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, typically there is an increase in crime heading into the summer months.

Over the past five days there has been a number of shootings throughout the Midlands. RSCD Captain Brown says the weather can play a factor in the number of crimes seen.

“People don’t think about it when it rains for days and days on end where people are stuck in their houses together then we will have an increase in domestic calls. A lot of our crime is a direct result of the climate, the weather. But right now, with it getting hot out tempers are going to flare – people when they get into a fight it may be worse than it was before, guns get drawn and people end up in bad situations,” says Captain Brown.

Captain Brown says there is a rise in crime in certain areas when children are out of school for the summer. He recommends for parents to keep their children active or enroll them into a summer camp like the one the sheriff’s department offers.

“At night time, know where your kids are at, if you don’t know where they’re at it’s a problem. If you don’t know who they’re hanging out with, who they’re around – it could be a problem,” says Captain Brown.

Summertime is known for traveling and vacations. Captain Brown is reminding the community to be mindful of the typical crime seen during the season. “We will see an increase in burglaries in particular with people on vacation as well as auto break-ins and larcenies.”

If you’re going out of town the sheriff’s department offers free property checks. Captain Brown says be sure to lock your vehicle and take out weapons especially guns.

“We see an increase in this and those guns are getting used in other crimes, other shootings, other incidents around the county – across the country really where a vast majority of our weapons crimes, our serious crimes are being involved with guns that have been taken out of cars,“ says Captain Brown.