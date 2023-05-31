Irmo Firefighter James Muller’s funeral underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Hundreds of local firefighters and community members are saying their goodbyes to a Midlands firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Irmo Firefighter James Muller’s funeral is underway at the Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

Muller died fighting a 3 alarm fire on Friday at an apartment complex after the structure partially collapsed.

He served as an Irmo firefighter for 7 years and is survived by his wife and child.

Governor McMaster requested flags to be lowered at half staff today from sunrise to sunset in honor of Muller’s “selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”