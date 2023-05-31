JAMES MULLER: Irmo community mourns loss of 25-year-old firefighter

IRMO, SC (WOLO) — An apartment complex fire last week claimed the life of a Irmo firefighter.

Wednesday afternoon, family, friends and coworkers of James Muller remembered the 25 year old.

At the Riverland Hills Baptist Church, a procession carried out the body of James Muller on the Irmo fire engine he served his community on.

The Columbia native was also a husband and father and leaves behind his wife Emma and son Cole.

Muller’s family was joined by representatives from more than 75 different fire departments from all over the country.

Irmo’s fire chief spoke at the service and the funeral message was given by Muller’s grandfather, Reverend Kermit Morris.

Irmo assistant fire chief Sloane Valentino spoke about the struggles the department has faced dealing with Muller’s passing. He adds that the department does not plan to be back in operation until Saturday and firefighters have received grief counseling in the wake of Friday’s tragedy.