RCSD releases previous criminal incidents at gas station owned by Rick Chow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department has released information regarding previous incidents involving Rick Chow, the gas station owner who allegedly shot and killed 14 year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton this past weekend.
The incident occurred at the Xpress Mart Shell gas station in Columbia during the weekend after Chow believed the teen stole a bottled water.
Deputies say in 2018, Chow fired at a shoplifter after the individual assaulted him. Chow fired at the individual twice, striking him in the leg.
In another incident in 2015, Chow attempted to stop an individual stealing items who then entered a vehicle and threatened to shoot Chow.
Chow fired six shots at the vehicle, say authorities. No one was injured.
None of the incidents met the requirements under South Carolina law to support criminal charges, say deputies.
The Department says they have received hundreds of calls over the past five years for service at the Xpress Mart Shell gas station reporting assaults, larceny, shoplifting, vandalism, motor vehicle theft, robbery, and burglary.
A bond court hearing for Chow has not been set at this time.