RCSD releases previous criminal incidents at gas station owned by Rick Chow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department has released information regarding previous incidents involving Rick Chow, the gas station owner who allegedly shot and killed 14 year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton this past weekend.

The incident occurred at the Xpress Mart Shell gas station in Columbia during the weekend after Chow believed the teen stole a bottled water.

Deputies say in 2018, Chow fired at a shoplifter after the individual assaulted him. Chow fired at the individual twice, striking him in the leg.