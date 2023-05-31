SCDHHS warns against Medicaid scam

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A warning tonight from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say Medicaid members in several states, including South Carolina have received emails, texts or calls from scammers asking for money or gift cards to keep or reinstate health coverage.

A spokesperson for the agency says any texts from medicaid would not ask for money.

If you receive one of these calls call (888) 364-3224 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This can also be reported by sending an email to FraudRes@scdhhs.gov.