Sumter deputies search for truck stolen from Carolina Collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a call from Carolina Collision on May 29 regarding a stolen rollback truck.
The Red 2020 Freightliner Rollback Truck was parked at 8 p.m. on May 28 at the 3745 Broad Street location.
If you know where the truck is located, please call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
You can also report a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at www.p3tips.com (or the P3 mobile app) and may receive a reward.
