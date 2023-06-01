Amazon discontinues celebrity voices on Alexa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Amazon says it’s discontinuing celebrity voice add-ons on its Alexa devices.

They include actors Melissa McCarthy and Samuel L. Jackson and of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. They also included features like Jackson swearing and McCarthy telling jokes.

The celebrity voices were about $5 each, but the website now shows they are no longer available for purchase.

It says current users can hear McCarthy or Shaq until September with Jackson’s voice going away sooner.

Amazon tells Variety customers can request refunds for previous purchases.

No reason was given for the discontinuation.