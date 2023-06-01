Kershaw Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle accident

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO)—The Kershaw County Coroner identified the individual killed in a motorcycle accident on June 1.

According to Coroner David West, authorities received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. of a motorcycle and 18-wheeler collision on Fort Jackson Road and Hunt Road in the Lugoff area.

The motorcycle struck the 18-wheeler as it was headed West. Joshua Valentine, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, says the Coroner.

Valentine was a graduate of North Central High School. He was headed to work at the time of the accident.

The incident is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.