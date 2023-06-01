Lexington Coroner needs help identifying human skeletal remains found

Boot of John Doe Courtesy: Lexington Coroner

Tattoo Courtesy: Lexington Coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Coroner needs information that can help identify human skeletal remains found behind several residences in the 900 block of Lockner Road in Columbia.

A citizen called authorities on May 25 at around 6:37 a.m. reporting the remains found lying in a small creek located behind the residences.

Anthropologist Doctor Bill Stevens believes the remains are those of a White or Hispanic male. The individual was possibly between 30-45 years old and 6’0″ to 6’3″ tall.

Approximately 90% of the skeletal remains were recovered.

Authorities say the deceased male had several healed injuries: broken nose, past fractured right clavicle, and past rib fractures.

The male had dental fillings–in at least two upper molars— within the last 5-10 years. His teeth were found in fairly good condition with two molars possibly missing on the lower mandible.

The only clothing recovered at the scene was one black work type boot that was a size 12. Brand name for the boot was “Brahma.”

A tattoo can be observed on the skin in an upper arm/bicep area. The tattoo is of the word “DAD” in all uppercase letters with possibly another word or picture above it.

If you have any information call 803-359-8439 between the hours of 08:30 AM to 05:00 PM (Monday through Friday).