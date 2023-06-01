Midlands Clay Arts Society spring sale starts tomorrow!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The public is invited to the Midlands Clay Arts spring sale happening June 2-3.

Attendees will get the chance to grab unique and creative gifts handcrafted by local artists.

Fine jewelry and ceramic artwork will be up for sale as well.

The event takes place Friday, June 2 (11 AM–7 PM) and Saturday, June 3 (10 AM—6 PM) at Stormwater Studios, 413 Pendleton Street.

Admission and parking is free. Door prizes will be up for grabs throughout the sale!

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MidlandsClayArts