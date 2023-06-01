Safe Haven to provide apartment residents access to community resources

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of one Midlands apartment complex will soon have better access to services they need.

Today the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and 13 other community organizations were on hand for the opening of Safe Haven.

The Community Resource Center at Hampton Chase apartments will give residents access to the organizations without having to leave the complex.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is just one of the organizations playing a role in the new initiative.

Police say they hope to open additional Safe Haven locations in the future.