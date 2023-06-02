AG Wilson, others sue DHS over border policy

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the Biden administration for its border policies.

Wilson and 17 other attorneys general are suing the Department of Homeland Security for what he says is its circumvention of the lawful pathways rule.

Wilson says that practice incentivizes immigrants to make false asylum claims and enter the country illegally.

According to the DHS, it “has taken significant steps to expand safe and orderly pathways for migrants to lawfully enter the United States..by establishing country-specific and other available processes to seek parole for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit; expanding opportunities to enter for seasonal employment; putting in place a mechanism for migrants to schedule a time and place to arrive in a safe, orderly, and lawful manner at ports of entry via use of the CBP One mobile app; and expanding refugee processing.”