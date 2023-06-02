Columbia Police recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Friday, June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

City officials say Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook will unveil the ‘Public Safety Dashboard’ to provide a transparent view of gun violence in the City of Columbia, during an event.

According to Columbia Police, two dashboards will be made available to the public on the CPD website; one showing shooting statistics with mapping, and one showing Shotspotter activity.

ABC Columbia News will be in attendance and bring you the latest on air and online.