Amazon fires warehouse worker who led union push

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Amazon fires warehouse worker who led union push.

The Amazon worker who became the face of the union organizing effort at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama says she has been fired by the company.

The retail, wholesale, and department store union says Jennifer Bates was fired after returning from medical leave following injuries sustained on the job.

Bates called the firing “unfathomable” and that the firing will not stop workers from organizing.

She says, “For when you fire leaders, it only brings more people ignited into the movement.”

An Amazon spokesperson says that Bates has the opportunity to appeal the decision.