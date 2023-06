ON THE ROAD: Gilbert

GILBERT, SC (WOLO) — When you think of Gilbert, you may first think of the Peach Festival or high school football.

But a new local business off its Main Street is making the small town worth a stop for a different reason.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was ‘On the Road’ last week in a little Lexington County community with a lot to offer.

Stay tuned every Friday at 11 during the summer for new ‘On the Road’ episodes.