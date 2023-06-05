Richland School District One providing meals during the summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Students are out of school for the summer in Richland School District One but the cafeterias are remaining open. According to district officials, there are families who rely heavily on the breakfast and lunch meals served during the school year and the need doesn’t go away during the summer months.

Today is the first day of the district’s Seamless Summer Option which is a federally funded program that feeds students during the summer months. The free meals are given to any child age 18 or younger, regardless of their school district attendance zone.

School Nutrition Director Tracy Dixon estimates three to four thousand children will receive meals this summer. Dixon says she has heard countless stories from families who are thankful for the program.

“To hear some of those stories it really touches your heart to know that what you’re doing makes a difference in the lives of so many families. We know that there are families who can’t afford, we know that they’re some families that can but they just don’t have the time—some parents are working and the children are at home,” says Dixon.

There are 27 location sites serving breakfast at 7 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. and meals must be eaten on site, says Dixon.

