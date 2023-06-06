2 dead, 5 wounded after shooting at V.A. high school graduation

Richmond, VA., (CNN) — Two people are dead and five others wounded after a shooting outside a theater in Richmond, Virginia.

the shooting happened this evening in Monroe park after Huguenot high school’s graduation ceremony in the nearby Altria Theater. Three off-duty officers working security at the ceremony heard the gunshots outside and called for back-up.

A 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old man who had just graduated were killed. another victim has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but was stopped and detained by VCU police.

“Is nothing sacred any longer? Is nothing sacred any longer?” Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney said at the first news conference.

The mayor promised whoever was involved would be brought to justice, “not just for the families involved but for the city.”

A different high school’s graduation ceremony that was scheduled for the theater after the Huguenot High ceremony was canceled, Stanley said. Graduation ceremonies for three schools were scheduled at Altria Theater on Tuesday, according to the school system’s website.

The graduation ceremony had ended, and graduates were outside taking photos with their families when the shooting happened, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said. Hundreds of people were in the park at the time, Edwards said.

“I don’t have any more words on this,” Kamras said. “I’m just tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot. And I beg of the entire community to stop.”

An alert sent at 5:15 p.m. by Virginia Commonwealth University says a shooting happened at Monroe Park. About an hour later, the alert page said there was no ongoing threat.