Columbia Police: 1 man dead following shooting at 1400 block of Assembly Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police says one man is dead after a shooting occurred at the 1400 block of Assembly St. today.



A man was detained by Metro Region officers on Hampton Street after the incident for questioning, say authorities.

Possible witnesses are also being questioned on scene.

Officers are currently redirecting traffic at Hampton and Assembly streets.

Avoid the area if possible, say Police.