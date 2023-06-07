SLED: Former Camden Police Officer charged with Assault and Battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents say a former Camden Police Officer has been charged with Assault and Battery and Misconduct in Office.
According to arrest warrants, James Christopher Steele, 50, of Bethune was employed as a police officer when he punched the victim on the left side of his face while holding handcuffs.
The incident occurred as Steele and another CPD officer investigated a trespassing complaint against the victim.
It occurred at the Mona Lisa Motel in Camden.
Steele was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.