Sumter Police seek suspected gunman wanted in attempted murder case
25 year-old J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson was identified as a suspect after multiple shots were fired toward individuals at a Charlotte Avenue residence.
The house and nearby vehicles were struck. No individuals were injured, say Sumter Police.
Officers learned of the shooting while responding to a fight-in-progress call on March 5 after 2 a.m.
Richardson is wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
Tips can be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3ips.com or by downloading and using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.
A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.