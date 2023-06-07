Sumter Police seek suspected gunman wanted in attempted murder case

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Officers are searching for a man involved in an attempted murder case.

25 year-old J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson was identified as a suspect after multiple shots were fired toward individuals at a Charlotte Avenue residence.

The house and nearby vehicles were struck. No individuals were injured, say Sumter Police.

Officers learned of the shooting while responding to a fight-in-progress call on March 5 after 2 a.m.

Richardson is wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3ips.com or by downloading and using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.