Apple’s iOS 17 includes FaceTime voicemail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– Ever wanted to leave a video voicemail?

With Apple’s latest IOS update, iPhone users will be able leave audio and video messages through the FaceTime app.

If the person you’re face timing doesn’t answer it will allow you to leave a visual message for them later.

Also new with iOS17 — live voicemail, which gives a real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail — along with the chance to pick up while the caller is leaving a message.