Coca-Cola launches new flavor aimed at gamers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Coca-Cola is launching a new limited-edition flavor, but what the actual flavor is remains a mystery.

Coca-Cola Ultimate will be marketed to gamers.

The soda maker partnered with Riot Games which publishes the multi-player online battle arena game League of Legends.

Ultimate will be available in U.S. and Canadian stores starting June 12th for a limited time, in regular and zero sugar varieties.

Globally, it’s only available with zero sugar and is rolling out this week.

The line of abstract flavors, each paired with a digital experience, is designed to drum up excitement for Coca-Cola – among younger consumers by focusing on music and online games.

Like most of coke’s other limited-edition beverages, the actual flavor will remain under wraps.