COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Just in time for summer… 7-Eleven’s iconic Slurpee is getting a facelift.

Don’t worry, the recipe for the famous frozen drink isn’t changing.. just the cups are!

It’s the first re-design in four years—that’s when Slurpee ditched it’s psychedelic pinwheel look.

7-Eleven is the largest U.S. convenience store chain, with more than 9,000 locations.