Corn named America’s favorite vegetable

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— America is corny! That’s right…

An annual survey by Green Giant has revealed that corn is America’s favorite vegetable this year!

Yes it’s a “big lump of knobs” and “has the juice” but it also has most of America behind it!

This marks the first time corn has been chosen as favorite vegetable. Before this, broccoli ranked supreme for the past five years!

Over 5,000 people participated in the survey.